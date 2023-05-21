



Hiroshima: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Japan.





Earlier today, PM Modi began his day by visiting the Peace Memorial Museum, where he observed the documented exhibits and signed the visitor's book.





PM Modi along with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other leaders paid tribute to the memory of Hiroshima victims at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan.





Prime Minister Modi was seen having a brief conversation with Australian PM Anthony Albanese as the invited countries were on their way to pay tributes to Hiroshima victims.





PM Modi is in Japan to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit. The Prime Minister is visiting the East Asian country at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida.





Japan is hosting the G7 summit as the current chair of the powerful grouping. PM Modi is in Hiroshima for the G7 summit from May 19 to May 21.





Prime Minister Modi reviewed the full range of relations between India and Japan during his bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida earlier on Saturday. The two leaders also discussed the focus areas of India's G20 Presidency and Japan's G7 Presidency towards making the planet better.





The two leaders discussed ways to synergise the efforts of their respective G-20 and G-7 Presidencies. Prime Minister stressed the need to highlight the concerns and priorities of Global South.





The G7 Summit is an international forum held annually for the leaders of the G7 member states of France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada (in order of rotating presidency), and the European Union (EU).





Japan under its G7 Presidency has invited leaders from Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam.







