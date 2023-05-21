



The Quad's joint statement from Hiroshima, Japan said that "the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons is serious and inadmissible"





The Quad grouping of India, USA, Japan, and Australia issued a much stronger statement on the Ukraine-Russia war, as compared to what it said in 2022.





Leaders of the 4 nations met in Japan's Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G7 summit on May 20, 2023. Their joint statement repeated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark by saying that "ours must not be an era of war".





The Quad leaders also mourned the "terrible and tragic" humanitarian consequences of the war. They called for peace consistent with the UN Charter.







