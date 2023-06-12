



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to organize a major multinational aerial exercise this year and the air forces of global powers, including the US, have been invited to take part in it. Top government sources told India Today that the exercise aims to gather at least 10-12 air forces from around the world.





The exercise will mark the first-ever large-scale multinational gathering of air forces on Indian soil and will provide a unique learning experience for Indian pilots, said the sources. Over the years, India has actively participated in similar aerial exercises.





In April, India participated in the French Orion exercise held at the Mon De Marsan air base in France. Shivangi Singh, the IAF’s first woman pilot to fly the Rafale fighter aircraft, had also participated in the exercise. France is a likely participant in the upcoming Indian wargames.





The Indian Air Force is expected to participate in the multinational aerial exercise with its Rafale and Su-30 fighter planes. The IAF had sent its Rafale aircraft for the exercise in France and Su-30s for Exercise INIOCHOS-23, a multi-national air exercise hosted by the Greece Air Force.





The Rafale is the most potent aircraft in the Indian Air Force stable while the Su-30s are the mainstay of the force, making up for almost 50 per cent of the combat aircraft fleet.







