



Bharat Electronics (BEL) has received orders worth Rs 5,900 crore, of which Rs 3,914 crore of orders are from the Akash Prime Weapon System. The public sector defence unit said it has received orders for two regiments of the improved Akash Weapon System with upgrades from BDL for a value of Rs 3,914 crore.





Akash is an all-weather, point/area air-defence weapon system for defending vulnerable points/areas against threats emanating from low, medium and high altitudes. The system uses high mobility vehicles for mobile application.





The contract involves improvements to include high altitude operations, simultaneous engagement of multiple threats over 360 degrees, missiles fitted with RF Seekers and reduced footprint, the company said in a statement.





It also said it bagged other orders to the tune of Rs 1,984 crore, which include orders for Shakti EW; Sanket & MK-III (naval systems), Jammer systems, MKBT systems, MK-XII Crypto Modules and upgrading SDP display of Rohini radars etc.







