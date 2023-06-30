



Jammu: Amid the chants of ‘Bam Bam Bhole’, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha early morning on Friday flagged off the first batch of 3,488 pilgrims for Shri Amarnath Cave Shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp here.





The 62-day long yatra will conclude on August 30. Flanked by senior administrative and police officials, Sinha flagged off the first batch of Shri Amarnath pilgrims after performing the customary prayers.





“Flagged off the first batch of Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrims, as they set off to the Holy Cave,” said Sinha.





“Wishing all the devotees a safe and spiritually-fulfilling journey. Prayed to Baba Amarnath for peace, prosperity and happiness to all,” he said.





Meanwhile an official said that the first batch of 3488 pilgrims left the base camp in a convoy of 164 vehicles.





He stated that 1491 pilgrims in 76 vehicles (LMVs, HMVs) left the base camp for Baltal and 1997 pilgrims in 84 vehicles left for the Pahalgam.





Meanwhile the convoy was escorted by the security personnel. The Jammu and Kashmir government has made elaborate arrangements for the yatra this year.





More than four lakh pilgrims are expected to visit the holy cave Shrine of Shri Amarnath.





The people of Jammu have expressed happiness over the preparations made by the administration for the pilgrims and hoped that the influx of pilgrims will boost the local economy and also send a message of peace and harmony across.







