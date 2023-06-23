



India-US relations touched new heights on the second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the United States. Calling the ties between the two countries the “most consequential in the world”, President Biden and PM Modi highlighted new strategic areas of cooperation.





This includes landmark announcements across defence, semiconductors, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, telecommunications, quantum computing, and space. During the state visit, PM Modi met several CEOs, economists and scientists.





Here are the key highlights of the PM Modi-President Biden bilateral meeting:





Defence Deals





US-based General Electric (GE) and India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited have signed an MoU, and a manufacturing license agreement to make F-414 jet engine in India for the Tejas light-combat aircraft.





India is also looking to purchase armed MQ-9B Sea Guardian UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) from the US. The acquisition of these drones will boost India’s national security and surveillance capabilities in the Indian ocean region and along the China border.





Space Technology





India and USA announced to sign the Artemis Accord, a US-led alliance of 24 countries, governing international collaboration in planetary exploration and research.





In another development, ISRO will join the NASA in sending a joint mission to the International Space Station next year.





India and US also signed pacts around quantum, Advanced Computing, Artificial Intelligence and other critical technologies.





US H-1B Work Visas





United States is likely to create better living and working conditions for Indians. The Biden administration is set to introduce in-country renewable H-1B visas that would help thousands of Indians to continue their jobs in the US without hassle of travelling abroad for the renewal of their work visas under people-to-people initiative, according to the State Department.





In addition, the US will open consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad to further enhance people-to-people contact between the countries.





Push For Semiconductors





Micron Technology Inc, with the support from the India Semiconductor Mission, will invest $825 million to set up a new $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and test unit in India.





Applied Materials has announced a Semiconductor Centre for Commercialization and Innovation in India to further strengthen the semiconductor supply chain diversification.





Lam Research will train 60,000 Indian engineers through its “Semiverse Solution” to boost India’s semiconductor education and workforce development goals.







