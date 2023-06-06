



Paramaribo: India and Suriname on Monday signed four major Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of health, agriculture and capacity building. The pacts were inked after President Murmu and her Surinamese counterpart Chandrikapersad Santokhi held delegation-level talks.





President Murmu led delegation-level talks between the two sides.





Speaking on the occasion, the President said that she was happy to be in Suriname on her first State Visit as President of India when it is commemorating the 150th anniversary of the arrival of Indians in Suriname, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in an official release.





The President remarked that Suriname, like India, is a diverse nation where people of many castes, languages, and religions co-exist together. According to her, the diverse and contemporary friendship between India and Suriname is built on strong historical and cultural links.





The President emphasised that the two countries' bilateral commerce is well below its potential. She stated that cooperation is required in order to increase bilateral trade for both parties' advantage. She stated her belief that the contracts made during the tour would strengthen the country's commercial and economic ties. She claimed that there is room for more cooperation in industries including defence, agriculture, Ayurveda, and pharmaceuticals.





After the delegation-level talks, the President handed over medicines from India to her counterpart.





Three MoUs were mostly signed between the two nations.





1) Joint Work Plan for Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture and Allied Sectors for the period of 2023-2027

2) MoU between the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission and the Health Ministry of Suriname for recognition of the Indian Pharmacopoeial standards

3) MoU between CDSCO and the Ministry of Health of Suriname on cooperation in the field of Medical products regulations





The President said that India is committed to enhance technical cooperation and contribute to the capacity building and skill development of Suriname's human resources as per the requirements.





"India is ready to partner in the socio-economic development of Suriname by promoting Quick Impact Projects and SMEs. She was happy to note that the project submitted by Suriname under India-UNDP Fund for Flood Early Warning System has been approved," according to the official release.





On the first leg of her state visit to Serbia and Suriname, President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Paramaribo, Suriname yesterday (June 4). She was welcomed at the Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport with full state honours by Suriname's President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, the official release of Rashtrapati Bhavan read.





Earlier today, President Murmu commenced her engagements with the visit to the Presidential Palace in Paramaribo to meet her counterpart, President Santokhi.





She received a warm welcome from counterpart Santokhi at Presidential palace in Paramaribo





The President appreciated President Santokhi's warmth and hospitality throughout the meetings. She was delighted to learn that Hindi is widely spoken in Suriname, which makes her remind of India.







