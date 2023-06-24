



Bharat Forge Limited have collaborated to produce main landing gear components, sub-assemblies, and assemblies for remotely piloted aircraft



The American company GAASI (General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.), which is known for manufacturing the world-famous Predator UAVs, radars as well as electro-optic and other related mission systems, and the Indian company Bharat Forge Limited have collaborated to produce main landing gear components, sub-assemblies, and assemblies for remotely piloted aircraft.





The establishment of this cooperation is an important step towards the acceleration of manufacturing in India. The GAASI release is not clear if it is for global sales or only for the upcoming Indian order.





In December 2022, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar informed the media that India has negotiated for a local assembly of the American remotely piloted aircraft MQ9B Sea/Sky Guardian (RPA). As a result of assertive talks, at least 60 percent of the number of aircraft intended for the acquisition will be assembled in India, he informed the media. A Tri-services case for the acquisition of 30 MQ9B from the United States under Government-to-Government Foreign Military Sales (FMS) is currently being processed.





The agreement also includes collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) for the transfer of specialised technologies required for the indigenous design and development of HALE RPAS in India. The program would include the establishment of a Performance Based Depot Level Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and Sea Guardian Global Sustainment Support (SGSS). Last year, the Indian Navy completed 10000 flight hours in just one year with two MQ-9 UAVs leased from the US.



