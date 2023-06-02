



Indore: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda, on Friday, along with his cabinet visited Indore's municipal corporations' solid waste management plant and also saw Asia's largest bio-CNG plant.





Prachanda, who arrived in India on Wednesday, was briefed about the collection of garbage from homes for this entire plant.





Nepal PM stayed for 1 hour and also invited the Indore Municipal Corporation team to visit his country in this regard.





Earlier today, Nepal PM was in Ujjain and offered his prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple.





The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in Ujjain.





The Nepal Prime Minister on Friday arrived in Madhya Pradesh on a two-day visit to the State.





Dahal was received at the Indore Airport by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.





Dahal alias Prachanda who assumed office in December last year is on an official visit to India from May 31-June 3. This is his fourth visit to India.





He participated in the India-Nepal Business Summit on Thursday that concluded successfully, marking a significant milestone in strengthening economic cooperation and deepening bilateral relations between the two neighbouring nations, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) through an official release on Thursday.





The summit that was held in New Delhi on Thursday brought together prominent business leaders, high-level government officials, ambassadors and experts from India and Nepal to explore avenues of collaboration and foster mutually beneficial partnerships.





In the summit, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal expressed that India and Nepal share a relationship that is not confined to political or geopolitical or economic issues, the release added.





India and Nepal signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi on Thursday for the development of the Phukot Karnali Hydro-Electric Project (480MW) in Nepal.





Nepal's Prime Minister also called on President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. During his bilateral engagement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, various MoUs were signed between India and Nepal.





PM Modi and the Nepal Dahal jointly flagged off a cargo train from Bathnaha to Nepal.





Dahal laid a wreath at Raj Ghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. and also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday.







