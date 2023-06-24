



Cairo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday (local time), Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.





After PM Modi arrived at Cairo International Airport, Bagchi took to Twitter and shared his self-made video where he was speaking that PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome and received by his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly at the airport.





In Egypt, he will hold a roundtable meeting with the Egyptian PM.





Later on, PM Modi will interact with the Indian community. PM Modi is scheduled to meet the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, today and will also interact with Egyptian thought leaders.





On Sunday, PM Modi will visit Al-Hakim Mosque. The Prime Minister will spend nearly half an hour at the Al-Hakim Mosque-- a historic and prominent mosque in Cairo named after Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah (985-1021), the 16th Fatimid caliph.





During his Egypt tour, PM Modi will also visit the Heliopolis War Grave cemetery to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice fighting for Egypt during the First World War.





The visit is of significance as Egypt has traditionally been one of India's most important trading partners in the African continent. India-Egypt Bilateral Trade Agreement has been in operation since March 1978 and is based on the Most Favored Nation clause, according to the Egyptian Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).





Furthermore, India and Egypt share a close political understanding based on a long history of contact and cooperation in bilateral, regional and global issues.





Meanwhile, in the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended various events and met top Indian and American CEOs including Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He received a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at the White House upon his arrival.





He was hosted by US President Joe Biden as well as First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner at the White House, as well as a State Luncheon by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Vice President Kamala Harris.







