



Baluchistan: In a gun battle with terrorists on Thursday, two soldiers were killed in Pakistan's Singwan, the country's bordering region with Iran, reported Geo News citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).





The security forces post of Singwan is situated in the district Kech of Baluchistan.





The military's media wing announced in a statement that a group of terrorists targeted the security forces station. A fierce exchange of fire erupted between the security forces and the terrorists.





Providing details about the soldiers who were killed during the incident, the ISPR said that Sepoy Ishtiaq was a resident of the district Dera Ghazi Khan, while Sepoy Inayat was a resident of the district Jhal Magsi, Geo News reported.





Two terrorists were killed by security authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan area the day before.





According to the ISPR, security forces launched an intelligence-based operation in the general region of Dossali today after getting a tip regarding the presence of terrorists.





"During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists, resulting in the killing of two terrorists," Geo News reported citing the ISPR. It added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.







