



Washington: Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to the US, Ambassador Eric Garcetti on Friday described it as an extraordinary visit where significant progress was made between the two nations, surpassing the achievements of any previous visit in history





"I feel that AI is the future- America and India. We had more things that we got done than any other visit in history. This was an exceptional visit. We are now in the deepest and the broadest friendship of our entire history," Garcetti told ANI.





"More importantly than that, we established the strength of this relationship between two men who lead our countries, two governments that helped us move forward and of course, two peoples who are now in the deepest and the broadest friendship of our entire history," the US envoy added.





On being asked about the future relations, he reiterated PM Modi's quote that he used while addressing the US Congress for a historic second time on June 22.





"You know what ..AI is the future--America and India," Eric Garcetti said.





Yesterday, as US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a grand State dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, Eric Garcetti also attended the event.





"It has been wonderful, beyond my wildest dreams. It has grown so strong, this is not just the relationship between two men, or two governments, its really two peoples," Eric Garcetti told ANI, as he entered the White House for the State Dinner.





Prime Minister Modi is currently on his sixth visit and maiden State visit to the US.





A 'state visit' holds a special significance as compared to other foreign visits, as this is a formal visit by the head of state to a foreign country at the invitation of the head of state hosting him.





The visit signifies the highest expression of friendly bilateral ties between two sovereign nations. Also, during a State visit, the leader extending the invitation acts as the official host of the visiting head of state through the course of the trip.







