



Washington, D.C: US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee on Wednesday (local time) said the US looks forward to PM Modi's upcoming address to the US Congress.





"The Congress will look forward to the state address that he will make in the United States Congress. That will be both houses of Congress. That's a very important position to be in. We will be attentive," Lee said while speaking to ANI on PM Modi's upcoming US visit.





The US Congresswoman said the US "looks forward to all of the solutions that we can make together. That's what we've always done with India. We've always found ways to solve our concerns together."





She said there is great expectation from the "leader of one of the largest or the largest democracy to visit the oldest democracy and to renew long-standing friendship around the issues of nonviolence, around the issue of democracy and caring about our people."





She further said: "Nations may have many diplomatic concerns that they must discuss. But the good news is that we have the pathway to India and India has the pathway to the United States. And we know how to discuss our issues and be part of affiliation and leadership and continue to work together."





Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi recently said he is honoured to accept the invitation and looks forward to addressing a joint meeting of the US Congress on June 22.





"Thank you @SpeakerMcCarthy, @LeaderMcConnell, @SenSchumer, and @RepJeffries for the gracious invitation. I am honoured to accept and look forward to once again addressing a Joint Meeting of the Congress," PM Modi tweeted.





The PM further wrote: "We are proud of our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US, built upon the foundation of shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and an unwavering commitment to global peace and prosperity."





The United States Congress recently invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and Senate during his visit to the country on June 22, according to the statement released by US Congress.





PM Modi's Second Address to a Joint Meeting of the US Congress is historic. He is the first Indian PM to do so twice.





Globally, as a Head of Government, PM Modi is second only to Benjamin Netanyahu, PM of Israel, who has done it thrice.





This honour bestowed on PM Modi shows the bipartisan respect and support for him in the USA.







