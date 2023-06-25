



Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India decided to join the Artemis Accords.





"And there is a point of personal privilege. As chair of the National Space Council, I thank you for your leadership in space and for our joint work on our earth-science satellite which will help us address the climate crisis," US Vice President Kamala Harris said, as she expressed gratitude to PM Modi at the State Luncheon on Friday.





Notably, PM Modi made the announcement that India has joined the Artemis Accords on June 22 during his US visit.





The Artemis Accords is a non-binding multilateral arrangement between the United States government and other world governments participating in the American-led effort to return humans to the Moon by 2025.





Thanking PM Modi at the Luncheon during her speech, Harris said, "When you and I first met at the White House, I asked you to join the Artemis Accords, a commitment to safe and transparent use of space, and today I am happy to report that you have joined the Artemis ACCORDS."





Earlier today, PM Modi tweeted, "Attended a luncheon at the US Department of State, where I had the opportunity to interact with US Vice President Kamala Harris, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and several other distinguished people from different walks of life."





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has taken a long leap in its space cooperation with the United States.





"Today holds a special significance in the history of India-US relations. A new chapter has been added to our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said while addressing a joint press conference on Thursday in the US.





He further highlighted how India and US are creating a strong and futuristic relationship by collaborating in fields like artificial intelligence (AI) and space, which is paving the way for a robust and futuristic partnership.





"The Artemis Accord between the United States and India is set to take space exploration to new heights, proving that the sky is not the limit," PM Modi said, adding that "We have taken a long leap in our space cooperation."





The prime minister added that through working together in industries like AI, space, quantum, semiconductors, and telecom, both countries are building a solid and forward-looking relationship.











