



Washington: Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy expressed his commitment to generating additional employment opportunities in India after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington DC.





"Very interested in helping create more jobs, helping digitise more small and medium size businesses and helping more Indian companies and products be able to be exported all around the world," said Jassy.





Notably, Amazon is one of the biggest investors in India.





"We have already invested 11 billion dollars, with an intention to invest another 15 billion dollars bringing the total to 26 billion dollars," added Amazon CEO.





Jassy said that he was very much looking forward to the future of partnering with India.





"We're very much looking forward to the future of partnering with India and helping the country for many years to come," he said.





Notably in April, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Amazon India announced a partnership in the field of media, entertainment and public awareness.





In June, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Amazon Kisan to combine strengths and create synergy between the two organizations for guiding the farmers on the scientific cultivation of different crops for optimum yield and income.





Recently, Amazon celebrated 10 years in India. Over the past decade, Amazon has revolutionized the way Indians shop, connect, and experience the world of online shopping. Amazon.in has become an integral part of the lives of millions of Indians. On the occasion of its 10th anniversary in India, Amazon is thanking everyone who has had an impact on its journey and has helped make Amazon.in #IndiaKiApniDukaan.







