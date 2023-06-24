



Washington: Upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said that these past few days have underscored how the spirit of possibility defines now the US-India relationship, adding that the two nations can define the course of the 21st century.





Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) event in Washington, DC on Friday (local time), Blinken said India and the US are two great nations, two great friends and two great powers.





He added, "We are two great nations, two great friends, two great powers that can define the course of the 21st century. The many deals, and agreements that are coming out of this state visit illustrate just how comprehensive our partnership has become."





We see the mutual benefits of this relationship when Air India purchases 200 Boeing aircraft supporting over a million American jobs, Blinked added.





PM Modi met Boeing CEO David L Calhoun in Washington DC today. After meeting him, David L Calhoun in an exclusive interview with ANI said, "The most important takeaway is the PM's passion for India's development. He does have a specific interest in aviation, in aerospace. It is a big vision."





Air India has announced two major deals worth around USD 100 billion to buy 470 passenger planes from top aircraft manufacturers Airbus (with France) and Boeing (with the United States).





Air India's deal with Boeing is for 190 737 MAXs, 20 787 Dreamliners and 10 777X jets, with the option to purchase an additional 50 737 MAXs and 20 787 Dreamliners, according to a company statement.





The airline's order with Airbus is for 210 A320neo and A321neo narrow-body jets and 40 A350 widebodies.





The deal reflects India's aspirations to be a world leader in the aviation sector, which is projected to require over 2,000 aircraft in the next 15 years.





Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken further underlined that both nations are investing in their countries' people.





At the USISPF event, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "We are investing in our people. Our countries' educations system have collectively trained the leaders of trailblazing companies in both the US and India..."





"These past few days have underscored how the spirit of possibility defines now the US-India relationship. Our governments will continue to do our part. But I am asking all of you to do yours," he added.





Blinken, while addressing the gathering at the USISPF event where PM Modi was also present, said, "Mr Prime Minister this has truly been a historic visit to Washington."





Earlier today, PM Modi held one-to-one meetings with top business leaders in the US. He met Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Amazon, Andrew Jassy and Boeing CEO David L Calhoun. Prior to that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended State Luncheon where he was hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.







