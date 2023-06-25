



Washington: National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has welcomed India as the 27th Artemis Accords signatory and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson stated that they are "very pleased" to grow the partnership with India on Earth and in space.





During a ceremony held in Washington on June 21, India became the 27th country to sign the Artemis Accords. NASA administrator Bill Nelson and India's ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu participated in the signing ceremony.





"On behalf of NASA, on behalf of President Biden and Vice President Harris, we are very pleased to grow our partnership with India here on Earth and in space," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in the press release.





NASA thanked the leadership of India for signing the Artemis Accords. Bill Nelson said, "As we venture farther out into the cosmos than ever before, how we go is as important as what we do when we reach our destinations. We want to go in a peaceful way. We want to go in a transparent way. And we want to support each other in times of trouble. We are very grateful for India's leadership in signing the Artemis Accords and look forward to all that we will accomplish together."





In the press release, NASA noted, "The Artemis Accords establish a practical set of principles to guide space exploration cooperation among nations, including those participating in NASA's Artemis program."





Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that India is taking a landmark step by becoming a part of the Artemis Accords. He reiterated India's commitment to space exploration underpinned by new levels of cooperation and progress. He said that India is confident that the Artemis Accords will advance a rule-based approach to outer space.





According to the press release, NASA in coordination with the US Department of State along with seven other founding member nations established the Artemis Accords in 2020. NASA noted that the Artemis Accords reinforce and implement key obligations in the 1967 Outer Space Treaty.





Furthermore, the Artemis Accords reinforce the commitment by the US and signatory nations to the Registration Convention, the Rescue and Return Agreement best practices and norms of responsible behaviour that NASA and its partners have supported. NASA noted that additional nations will sign the Artemis Accords in the months and years ahead.





Earlier on Friday, US Vice President Kamala Harris thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India decided to join the Artemis Accords. During his US visit, PM Modi made the announcement that India joined the Artemis Accords on June 22.





Thanking PM Modi at the Luncheon during her speech, Harris said, "When you and I first met at the White House, I asked you to join the Artemis Accords, a commitment to safe and transparent use of space, and today I am happy to report that you have joined the Artemis ACCORDS."





In her remarks at the Luncheon, Kamala Harris said, "And there is a point of personal privilege. As chair of the National Space Council, I thank you for your leadership in space and for our joint work on our earth-science satellite which will help us address the climate crisis."







