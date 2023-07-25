



This comes hours after the troops of the Indian Army and Assam Police arrested a woman in Dibrugarh for her alleged suspicious links with the outlawed faction





The banned armed insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) threatened Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh of dire consequences if he didn't refrain himself doing encounters. The insurgent group has threatened the Assam DGP, saying either he should stop bogus encounters against locals or leave the state.





"DGP Gyanendra Prasad (GP) Singh repeatedly displayed bravery by doing fake encounters on indigenous people of Assam. Such incidents should be stopped immediately. This is our last warning or he should leave Assam," a statement from ULFA read.





"We have come to know about the arrest of one Pushpanjali Gogoi, a woman from Tinsukia with Rs 3 lakh, by the Dibrugarh police today for collecting funds in the name of "Samyukta Mukti Bahini, Assam [Swatantra]" organization. We have informed the people of Assam as well as the Assam Police that our organization has nothing to do with the woman. So stop the persecution of the people by connecting them "Samyukta Mukti Bahini, Assam [Swatantra]" organization," the militant group said in a statement.





ULFA also said that a man named Hem Chetia of Sivasagar district was arrested by the police for the same reason and shot in the leg.





"The man was not appointed by the Samyukta Mukti Bahini, Assam [Swatantra]" organization to collect funds. He may have been used by a vicious circle by taking the name of "Samyukta Mukti Bahini, Assam [Swatantra]" organization," ULFA added.





GGP GP Singh, who is on his two-day visit to Barak Valley's three districts, said, "I have been getting threats from militant organizations not just from Assam but from other states too."





"Since the government of Assam is paying me, I have to protect its interests. If any organisation wants to disrupt the development activities of the state by way of extortion and demands, I won't allow it to happen," Assam DGP added.







