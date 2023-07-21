



The Central City Branch of Karnataka arrested five suspected terrorists on Wednesday and seized a large cache of explosives, weapons, and equipment





Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara’s statement regarding the arrest of five suspected terrorists has stirred controversy in the state. In his statement, he said that one can’t call them terrorists; instead, they should be referred to as accused persons.





The ties to the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were discovered during the inquiry into the arrest of five suspected terrorists. The suspects have also provided information on Mohammad Junaid, the kingpin, who is said to be operating the terror module while seated near the Afghan border.





The probe has also found the participation of T Nazir, arrested for conspiring in the Bengaluru serial blast. Nazir, who hails from Kerala, is lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison. Four live hand grenades were caught on camera by the investigators at the home of one of the defendants.





Hindu Organisations Criticise G Parameshwara Statement On Not Calling Terrorists



Hindu activists criticised Parameshwara’s soft statements on the terror suspects. On its social media handle, the BJP questioned Karnataka Home Minister for trying to give a clean chit to the terrorists.





Home Minister said, “it is not possible to brand the accused as terrorists at this stage. All evidence has been found. Foreign connections are also established”.





The police should be given liberty, or else the BJP would take up strong agitation against the government, he said. Shrinivas Poojari, a politician from the Bharatiya Janata Party, hits out at the Congress government and says the public is in fear of psychosis over a possible bomb attack in Bangalore, and at this stage, the Home Minister says it is too early to call the arrested terrorists.





This is ridiculous. I want to ask the government whether they are your grandsons. The government should ruthlessly take up operations against terrorists.





