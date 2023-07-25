



The Jammu and Kashmir Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics into India and neutralised a suspected Pakistani smuggler in the Ramgarh area in the Samba sector of Jammu on the intervening night of July 24-25.





Further search in the area is under progress.











