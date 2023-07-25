Border Security Force (BSF) personnel foiled a narcotics smuggling attempt and neutralised a suspected Pakistani smuggler in the Ramgarh area of Jammu on Monday.

Four packets of suspected narcotics (weighing approx 4 kg) were recovered by the troops.

The Jammu and Kashmir Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics into India and neutralised a suspected Pakistani smuggler in the Ramgarh area in the Samba sector of Jammu on the intervening night of July 24-25.

Further search in the area is under progress.