



New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a meeting with his Argentinean counterpart Jorge Enrique Taiana. Both Ministers discussed the ongoing defence cooperation initiatives, including measures to enhance defence industrial partnership.





Taking to his official Twitter handle, Rajnath Singh stated, "Had Insightful deliberations with the Defence Minister of Argentine Republic, Mr Jorge Enrique Taiana on boosting India-Argentina bilateral ties and further consolidating defence cooperation."





Earlier in the day, Jorge Taiana, who arrived in India on Monday, laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in the national capital on Tuesday and paid homage to the fallen heroes. During his visit, Argentina's Defence Minister is also scheduled to visit Bengaluru.





The Argentine Defence Minister visited BrahMos Aerospace and is scheduled to interact with leading think tanks in Delhi. He will also travel to Bengaluru and visit the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) facilities and separately interact with the defence start-ups in an event organised by Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), read Ministry of Defence press release.





India-Argentina relations were elevated to the level of Strategic Partnership in 2019. An MoU on defence cooperation too has been in force since 2019 while both sides are engaged to conclude further instruments to deepen the engagement.





India and Argentina are working closely together to make defence engagements an important facet of their Strategic Partnership.





India-Argentina relations were elevated to the level of Strategic Partnership during Argentina's President State Visit to India in February 2019.





On June 24, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Argentina President Fernandez had their first bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Munich, Germany.





In June this year, Indian Ambassador to Argentina, Dinesh Bhatia, Chief of Argentine Air Force, Brigadier General Xavier Isaac discussed cooperation in Tejas Combat Aircrafts and a variety of helicopter options manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





"Amb @dineshbhatia joined the @HALHQBLR delegation to meet Brig Gen Xavier Isaac, Chief of Argentine Air Force and @FuerzaAerea_Arg technical team, to discuss cooperation in #Tejas Combat Aircrafts and a variety of helicopter options manufactured by HAL @makeinindia," the Indian Embassy in Argentina tweeted.





Earlier in August last year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar acknowledged Argentine interest in the Tejas fighter aircraft and highlighted the importance of the proposal in enhancing the strategic quotient of bilateral relationships.





During his meeting with Argentina Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, Jaishankar reviewed the ongoing cooperation in the strategic sectors of defence, nuclear energy and space.





Both sides agreed to promote the exchange of visits between the Armed Forces, defence training and collaboration for joint production of defence-related equipment. Jaishankar and Foreign Minister Cafiero jointly presided over a Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) between the two countries.





"India and Argentina reviewed their ongoing cooperation in the strategic sectors of Defence, Nuclear Energy and Space and reiterated their commitment to work together for mutual benefit," the Joint statement said.





"EAM, acknowledging Argentine interest in the Made in India TEJAS fighter aircraft for Argentine Air Force, highlighted the importance of the proposal in enhancing the strategic quotient of the bilateral relationship," the statement added.







