



To be a boon for Arunachal Pradesh with highest chopper crashes





The Indian state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), a leading aerospace and defence company, has recently received a restricted type certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its light twin-engine Dhruv advanced light unity helicopter (LUH).





Building on this achievement, HAL is now set to embark on EASA certification for its LUH. This move will enable the civil variant of the LUV to be sold and marketed in European market, Indian Defence Wing reported on July 16.





The LUH is a cutting edge helicopter in three-ton class, boasting state-of-art technology, such as glass cockpit with multi functional displays. Powered by a single turboshaft engine with ample power margin to demanding high altitude missions, the LUH is designed to meet the evolving needs of this class of helicopters in the coming decades.





Developed as a replacement for the Cheetah and Chetak helicopters currently operated by the Indian Armed Forces, the LUH incorporates advancements in design and technology. Its enhanced capabilities make it well-suited for a wide range of applications, including utility operations, reconnaissance, surveillance and disaster relief missions.





In fact, in a major boost for the Indian defence industry, the Ministry of Defence had given the green light for procurement of 12 LUHs from the HAL.





Prime Minister Modi had visited facilities operated by the HAL in Karnataka and unveiled the LUH on February 6 last. He had also inaugurated HAL’s Helicopter Facility in Tumkur, which will be India’s largest for manufacture of helicopters and expected to bring economic activity to the tune of Rs 4 lakh crore to the region. PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for the facility in 2016.





The HAL had reportedly received a letter of intent (LoI) from the Govt for the helicopters in March 2021. Though the official order for the LUHs was not placed immediately, but this approval marks a significant step forward in the development and production of these helicopters expected to rule the future of Indian military and civilian operations due to good manoeuvrability and high performance but at low cost.





The production of Dhruv by the HAV is the most heartening news for the North Eastern region, particularly Arunachal Pradesh. Because the eastern most Himalayan state of the country has so far recorded highest helicopter crashes in India.





Arunachal Pradesh is prone to chopper crashes and one data claims 13 crashes since 1995 killing 47 people. Air Force officials have often blamed bad weather for the crashes, while a few others were accorded to technical snags.





The high statistic, however, paints a grim picture for aviation, both military as well as civil, in the north-eastern state, which has even lost a chief minister.







