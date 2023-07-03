



Karachi: Karachi city in Pakistan is witnessing massive protests due to scorching temperatures and a severe electricity crisis, ARY News reported on Monday.





Following the end of the Eid holidays, the electricity situation worsened, resulting in load shedding of longer periods lasting more than 12 hours in certain places and up to 16 hours in others.





The residents of Gulistan-e-Johar, Malir, and other regions are experiencing frequent power outages, while inhabitants of Azizabad, Mohammadi Colony, Garden, and Gulzar-e-Hijri are also experiencing extended load shedding, ARY News reported.





The problem for the citizens have been exacerbating due to long periods of load shedding amid the intense heatwave causing great inconvenience to them.





Meanwhile, protests against the power company's mismanagement have erupted in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Ramswami, and Malir-15, causing traffic bottlenecks in the affected regions for many hours.





The extreme heat can cause overloading of the distribution network, resulting in rolling blackouts, the report said. However, a lack of proper customer service results in a sustained power supply.





The suffering of people began with the toppling of the whole distribution system and now they are facing extreme fluctuations in the power supply, damaging their electrical appliances.







