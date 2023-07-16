



New Delhi: Continuing with the commitment towards the 'Make in India' initiative the Indian Army on Friday signed the contract for procurement of Tactical Access Switch with TATA Advanced Systems Limited, officials said.





The officials also mentioned that the compact, modular and ruggedized networking device would provide faster switching capability and thus strengthen the tactical communication capability of the Indian Army.





"Indian Army signed the contract for procurement of Tactical Access Switch with TATA Advanced Systems Limited. Proposed to be developed through the Make in India model, the compact, modular and ruggedized networking device would provide faster-switching capability thereby strengthening the tactical communication capability of Indian Army," the Indian Army said in their tweet.





Earlier, the Nyoma military station located at a height of around 14,500 feet witnessed the newer weapon systems and equipment inducted by the Indian Army to strengthen its presence to tackle the adversary.





The Army in the recent past has inducted the made-in-India Dhanush howitzer which has been developed based on the Transfer of Technology for the Bofors howitzers and has been made more advanced.





Captain V Mishra from the Regiment of Artillery said the Dhanush howitzer can strike targets at up to 48 Kms, and has been inducted in the Eastern Ladakh sector last year itself.





114 guns developed and produced by the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board would also be joining the Indian Army.





Another Made in India platform which is proving very useful for moving troops at very high speeds to the forward locations is the M4 Quick Reaction Force Vehicle which can 10 combat-ready armed troops to the forward locations along the Line of Actual Control and can move at speeds of around 60-80 Km per hour even in the harsh terrain of Ladakh sector, Army officers deployed in the sector said.





The surveillance equipment in the Army inventory has also been strengthened as the new Tata Rajak system has been inducted into the force which can observe or detect humans from more than 15 kms, and vehicles from more than 25 Kms.





The new equipment is helping the forces to keep an eye on the movement of the adversaries across the LAC.





After the direct acquisitions made through emergency powers, more numbers of such third-generation missiles from the Make in India route are expected in the near future.







