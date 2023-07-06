



The two navies have been participating in joint salvage and EOD exercises since 2005





Kochi: The navies of India and the US carried out a 11-day military exercise in Kochi that focused on boosting interoperability and operational coordination.





The seventh edition of the Salvage and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) exercise concludes on Thursday, the Indian Navy said.





The two navies have been participating in joint salvage and EOD exercises since 2005.





The exercise saw deployment of frontline warships from both sides in addition to specialist diving and EOD teams.





"The diving teams of both the countries shared experiences on maritime salvage and trained together in various facets of EOD operations on land as well at sea," the Indian Navy said in a statement.





It said the exercise also saw the conduct of joint training exercises towards enhancing interoperability, cohesiveness and gaining from best practices in maritime salvage and EOD operations.





"The constructive engagements on operational terms enhanced the skill-sets of the diving teams in a number of diverse disciplines such as mine detection and neutralisation, wreck location and salvage," the Navy said.







