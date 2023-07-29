



ISRO's workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C56) rocket carrying seven Singapore satellites is scheduled for launch at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota on Sunday





TIRUPATI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will embark on its next significant mission, the launch of seven Singapore satellites on the workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C56) rocket on Sunday. The primary focus of this launch is the 350-kg DS-SAR satellite to be placed into a near-earth orbit (NEO) at an altitude of 535 km.





The rocket will be launched in the core-alone mode, without strapped-on boosters. The launch is part of a contract with New Space India Limited (NSIL).





The DS-SAR satellite is a product of collaboration between DSTA, representing the Singapore government, and ST Engineering. Once operational and will meet the imagery requirements for various agencies within the Singaporean government. ST Engineering will utilise the satellite's capabilities to provide multi-modal and highly responsive imagery and geospatial services to its commercial customers.





The DS-SAR carries a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) which enables the satellite to offer all-weather day-night coverage, with the capability of imaging at 1-metre resolution. In addition, the PSLV will carry six co-passenger customer satellites, all originating from Singapore.





Among the co-passenger payloads are VELOX-AM, a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite; ARCADE Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE), an experimental satellite; SCOOB-II, a 3U nanosatellite carrying a technology demonstrator payload; NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban and remote locations; Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite operating in low earth orbit; and ORB-12 STRIDER, which will house the world's first Multi-modal all-Electric Propulsion Engine.







