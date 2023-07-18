



In a joint operation, alert troops of the Indian Army and the J&K Police killed two Pakistani terrorists and foiled a major infiltration attempt in the wee hours on Monday in KrishnaGhati Sector of District Poonch.





Movement of terrorists was observed near the Poonch River moving from across the line of Control towards (LOC) own side. Alert troops of the Indian Army and the police established anti-infiltration posture in multiple tiers to prevent any terrorist from escaping.





In the early hours of the morning, contact was established with terrorists that led to an exchange of heavy volume. In the gun battle, two terrorists were hit. One of them fell on the spot while the other was seen falling in the Poonch River.





In a deliberate and massive search operation, body of one terrorist has been recovered from the site.





War-like stores recovered, include one AK 74 rifle with magazine, eleven rounds and other stores for sustenance.





By their quick action, alert troops of the Indian Army and the personnel of the Jammu Kashmir Police have eliminated a major infiltration bid, which was aimed to disturb peace in the Poonch District.





The security forces continue to remain alert on the LOC and is fully prepared to thwart such attempts in the future too, said defence spokesman Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal.





A Srinagar based defence spokesman said that nine AK series rifles, three pistols, four grenades, two hundred eighty-eight AK and pistol rounds, fifty-five narco packets and other huge quantities of war like stores were recovered.







