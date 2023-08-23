



The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday refuted the claims of a surgical strike by the Indian Army, hours after a newspaper daily published a report. The Army also said the same. Earlier today, a newspaper report claimed that Indian Army has once again carried out a surgical strike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





An Army official in a statement said, "A news has been published with respect to Surgical Strike. I would like to inform you that no such operation has been carried out in Rajouri - Poonch. An Infiltration Bid was foiled yesterday for which a press release has been given."





According to Army, "In the morning of August 22, two terrorists were detected by alert troops to be making attempts to cross the LC onto own side making use of inclement weather, dense fog, thick foliage and undulating ground in Hamirpur area of Balakot Sector."





"As the terrorists approached own ambush sites, they were challenged and then engaged with effective fire. This forced the terrorists to flee from the ambush site by making use of weather and ground conditions. However effective fire resulted in one terrorist falling down on the ground near the LC. Additional troops were then moved into the area and search operations commenced in the afternoon after improvement of weather conditions and visibility."





"The search of the area led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle with two magazines, 30 rounds, two grenades and Pak-origin medicines. During the search blood trails leading towards LC were also detected. As per intelligence Inputs, the two terrorists who attempted to infiltrate were injured due to fire from own troops but still managed to return across the LC and later they succumbed to their injuries."





Army added, "Own troops continue to remain on alert and maintain vigil to foil any attempts of infiltration."







