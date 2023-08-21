



India's pursuit of space exploration reaches a remarkable milestone with the impending Chandrayaan-3 Mission, poised to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface. This achievement marks a significant step forward for Indian Science, Engineering, Technology, and Industry, symbolising our nation's progress in space exploration.





Users with smartphones or a computer with an active internet connection can watch the live streaming of the Chandrayaan 3 moon landing from the comforts of their homes. The live streaming will start at around 17:27 IST (5:27 PM) and the landing is scheduled for 6:04 PM.





This eagerly anticipated event will be broadcasted live on August 23, 2023, starting from 17:27 Hrs. IST. The live coverage will be available via multiple platforms, including the ISRO Website YouTube , ISRO's Facebook page , and DD National TV channel.





The soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental moment that not only fuels curiosity but also sparks a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth. It generates a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology. It will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation.





In light of this, all schools and educational institutions across the nation are invited to play an active role in this historic event. The institutions are invited to actively publicise this event among your students and faculty and organize the LIVE streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing within the premises.







