



The EW suite consists of an ASPJ and RWR with antennas spread out over different positions on the airframe. This will provide protection to the aircraft against ground based acquisition radars, FCR, anti-aircraft artillery & airborne multimode radars. It is a state of the art jammer system based on Active Phased Array (APA), ultra wide band DRFM & in-built cooling system as per Twitter handle maintained by Varun Karthikeyan.





Advanced Self-Protection Jammer Pod is a state of the art jammer system based on Active Phased Array (APA), ultra wide band DRFM and in-built cooling system. ASPJ Pod consists of various subsystems such as Exciter Receiver Processor (ERP), Active Transmit Receive Unit (ATRU), Vivaldi Antenna Array Unit (VAAU) and Air Cycle Machin (ACM) based cooling system.





The production partner should be able to produce at least 10 - 12 units per year.







