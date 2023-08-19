



"The trial of the system has been completed in partnership with Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment towards achieving self-reliance in the military sector," IAF officials said. Heavy drop systems are used by para-dropping vehicles or heavy loads during operations along with troops in forward areas.





The Indian Air Force recently conducted successful trials of the Heavy Drop System, from a cargo aircraft, IAF officials said on Saturday.





According to officials, the Heavy Drop system is designed and developed by a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The DRDO lab based out of Agra is tasked to develop such systems for the defence forces.







