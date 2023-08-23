



Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit emphasized that India fully supports the expansion of BRICS and we welcome moving forward with consensus on this.





Speaking at the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit, PM Modi further said " We will need to make our respective societies future-ready to make BRICS a future-ready organisation, and technology will play an important role in this. "





"In India, to provide education to the children living in rural areas, DIKSHA- Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing Platform has been developed. Along with that, to boost innovation amongst school students, we have established 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs," he said.





PM Modi also highlighted the AI-based language platform to remove language barriers.





"To remove language barriers, India has started AI-based language platform ‘Bhashini’ which has been widely used," he said.





PM Modi said that the CoWIN platform was built to track vaccination. "For vaccination, the CoWIN platform was made. Digital public infrastructure, i.e. through ‘India Stack’, public service delivery has been revolutionized," he said.





Moreover, PM Modi stressed that 'diversity' is the biggest strength of India.





"For every problem that India faces, diversity brings the solution," he added.





Adding to this, PM Modi also said that the BRICS countries have to make their societies future-ready to make the grouping a future-ready organisation and that technology will play an important role in these endeavours.





India had given a lot of importance to the countries of Global South under its G20 Presidency and lauded South Africa for the initiative as the chair of the BRICS summit.





“We welcome the move to give special importance to the countries of the Global South in BRICS under the chairmanship of South Africa. This is not just the aspiration, but also the need of the present times. India has also given importance to this subject under its G20 presidency. One Earth One Family One Future - we are trying to move forward with all countries on this mantra. In the Voice of Global South summit in January this year, 125 countries participated and shared their concerns and priorities,” he said.





“In around two decades, BRICS has undertaken a long and magnificent journey. In this journey, we made numerous achievements," he added.





PM Modi also remembered Mahatma Gandhi and his connection with South Africa and the historical connections between the two countries.





PM Modi said Tolstoy Farm associated with Mahatma Gandhi is some distance from Johannesburg.“By connecting the great ideas of India, Eurasia and Africa, Mahatma Gandhi placed a strong foundation of our unity and harmony."





“I thank President Ramaphosa for the grand reception. To come to a beautiful city like Johannesburg once again is a matter of joy for me and my delegation. This city has an old and deep connection with the Indians and Indian history,” he said.





Prior to attending the sessions, the leaders posed for a BRICS family photograph.





The plenaries are scheduled to be followed by a cultural performance and a banquet dinner hosted by President Ramaphosa.





PM Modi arrived in South Africa on Tuesday and received a ceremonial welcome at Waterkloof Air Force Base.





Upon his arrival, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora chanting 'Vande Mataram'.







