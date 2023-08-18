



A Sikh man in his 20s was charged with stabbing two people during a community event in Southall, west London, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Thursday (August 17).





Gurpreet Singh, 25, was charged with several offences as he appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court in London.





The charges against him include a count of attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, two counts of GBH with intent, one count of affray, one count of threats with a bladed article, and two counts of possession of a bladed article, the police said on Thursday, as per news agency PTI.







