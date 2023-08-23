



Pakistan on Monday claimed that Ghias, a resident of Oli village of Kotli district, was killed in 'unprovoked firing' at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nikial sector.





Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register a strong protest over the killing of a 60-year-old civilian.





