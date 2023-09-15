



Chattogram: The Border Security Force (BSF)and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Co-ordination Conference concluded on Thursday, where the issues of bilateral interests were discussed to pave way for enhanced understanding and increased cooperation between both forces.





"During the conference, various issues of bilateral interest which would pave the way for enhancing the understanding and increased cooperation between both the Border Guarding Forces were discussed at length, "the Frontier Headquarters of Border Security Force in Salbagan Tripura said in a statement.





The conference was held from September 11 to September 14. It concluded with the signing of the Joint Record of Discussion (JRD) document at Chattogram, Bangladesh.





A six Members Indian delegation led by Shri Pradip Kumar, IPS, Inspector General, BSF Frontier Meghalaya participated in the conference. However, the delegation of Bangladesh was led by MD Shazedur Rahman, Additional Director General, Region Commander, South-East Region BGB, Chattogram, the statement said.





Moreover, during the conference, special emphasis was given to insurgent activities, various trans-border crimes including smuggling of contraband items like drugs/narcotic substances, border violations, pending infrastructural/developmental works and Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP).





"Issues related to confidence building amongst the local population on either side with enhanced cooperation and understanding between the troops of both the border guarding forces were also discussed," the statement added.





Both the delegations ensured to create an environment of peace and to further strengthen the bond of friendship, mutual trust and co-operation.





"During the deliberations at the conference, leaders of both the delegations were able to jointly evolve viable solutions to various bilateral issues being confronted by both the Forces, while ensuring to create an environment of peace and tranquility along the international boundary and to further strengthening the bond of friendship, mutual trust and co-operation," the statement said.





Meanwhile, the head of the BSF delegation Pradip Kumar, IPS, Inspector General, BSF Meghalaya Frontier expressed gratitude to the BD delegation for organizing the conference and making deliberations result orientated, which successfully concluded with agreements on issues of mutual interest.





Moreover, according to the statement, Shazedur Rahman highlighted the sincere commitment of the Border Guards Bangladesh in maintaining peace and harmony along with the International Boundary and strengthening the existing robust cordial relations between the two elite border guarding forces.





Notably, the Border Guarding forces of India and Bangladesh have reached new heights in their growing friendly relationship by participating in various coordination meetings at different levels.





"Over the past few years, BSF and BGB have not only cemented their bond of friendship but have also embarked upon the high pedestals of mutual trust and cooperation for resolving the bilateral border issues through meaningful dialogues at various command levels," the statement added.







