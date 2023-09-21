L-R: BAE Systems BD VP Brian Gathright; BAE Systems Hägglunds President Tommy Gustafsson-Rask; L&T Defence Executive VP & Head Mr. Arun Ramchandani; BAE Systems Group Managing Director, BD Gabby Costigan; BAE Systems India Managing Director Adam Watson





India could join a swath of international countries using BvS10 all-terrain vehicles, as the articulated all-terrain transporter undergoes trials with the Indian Army this month.





British multinational BAE Systems and Indian multinational Larsen & Toubro Limited recently signed a licensing and manufacturing agreement to offer the BvS10 to the Indian Armed Forces.





It is already in service with Austria, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and is on order for the German Army. The US Army is also scheduled to receive 110 BAE Systems’ unarmoured “Beowulf” variants over a five-year period, following success in the Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle program in August this year.





A new variant, the BvS10-Sindhu, has been created with the support of Swedish manufacturer BAE Systems Hägglunds to meet the specific requirements of the Indian Armed Forces.





L&T Defence head and executive vice president Arun Ramchandani said the company sees this opportunity as an impetus for L&T’s Armoured Systems business to build on the aegis of a strong manufacturing and design base coupled with the experience of BAE Systems.





“L&T and BAE Systems’ tie-up synergises our strengths to provide a solution to meet the expectations of the Indian Army,” he said.





“The BvS10-Sindhu is the ideal vehicle for the extremely challenging terrain and climatic conditions in which it is proposed to be deployed.”





The BvS10 vehicle was displayed with a mobile short-range air defence system configuration earlier this month at the Defence and Security Equipment International exhibition in London.





The modular fighting vehicle is capable of operations across complex terrain such as snow, ice, rock, sand, mud, swamps, and steep mountain environments; as well as amphibious features for swimming in flooded areas or coastal waters.





Current variants include personnel transport, command and control, vehicle repair and recovery, logistics support, situational awareness, ambulance, mounted lethality, and support weapons.





“Our BvS10 all-terrain vehicle will demonstrate the critical capabilities the Indian Army needs when it participates in the trials later this month,” said BAE Systems Hägglunds managing director Tommy Gustafsson-Rask.





“Unsurpassed mobility, flexibility, and the ability to work in extreme climatic conditions are at the core of the BvS10 design.





“Our teaming with Larsen & Toubro gives us the opportunity to expand into the Indo-Pacific market.”







