Defence minister Rajnath Singh will formally induct the C-295 transport aircraft into the Indian Air Force today. Top military officials including IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari will also attend the event.





“Today, 25th September, I shall be in Ghaziabad to attend the Bharat Drone Shakti 2023, a drone exhibition cum display event. Shall also attend the unveiling ceremony of the IAF’s first C- 295 MW transport aircraft at Hindon Airbase. Looking forward to it,” said Rajnath Singh in a post on X.





The contract, amounting Rs 22,000 crore was signed in September 2021, between the Ministry of Defence and the European aerospace/defence major Airbus. Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in 'fly-away' condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain and the subsequent 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled in India.





All You Need To Know About The C-295 Transport Aircraft:





The military transport aircraft has a capacity of 10-tons and can speed up to a maximum of 480 kmph The C-295 MW can transport 71 troops, 50 paratroopers, five standard pallets and 24 healthcare units The C-295 can be used for mid-air refuelling of fixed wing aircrafts and helicopters The C-295 transport aircraft has the special capability of Short Take-Off and Landing (STOL) and can lift even from grass, soft or unpaved surfaces. It can take-off from just a 2,200-feet long airstrip too The aircraft that will be formally inducted in the IAF today comes equipped with indigenous radar warning receivers and missile approach warning systems, developed by Bharat Electronics Limited The C-295s will have a countermeasure dispensing system, supplied by Bharat Dynamics Limited