



ISRO had initially planned to revive the devices on September 22, but due to unspecified reasons, the reactivation has been postponed by a day. The mission's Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are in sleep mode. ISRO had initially planned for the rover to cover a distance of 300-350 meters. The rover has only moved 105 meters so far





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has postponed the plans to revive the lander Vikram and rover Pragyan to Saturday. Nilesh Desai, Director of Space Applications Centre said that "Earlier we planned to reactivate the (Pragyan) rover and (Vikram) lander on the evening of 22nd September, but due to some reasons we will now do it tomorrow on September 23."





ISRO confirmed that it failed to acquire any signal from the Vikram lander. However, efforts will continue on Saturday.





The mission's Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, which successfully landed on the moon's surface on August 23, at a location now known as 'Shiv Shakti Point', are set to be reactivated on September 23.





The rover and lander were put into sleep mode earlier this month after successfully conducting experiments on the lunar surface. The rover was put into sleep mode on September 2, followed by the lander on September 4.





During their operational phase, the Vikram Lander and Pragyan rover executed numerous lunar experiments. The Pragyan rover covered a distance of over 100 meters on the lunar surface, confirming the presence of Sulphur (S) in the lunar surface near the south pole. The Vikram lander also conducted ground breaking measurements of the near-surface lunar plasma environment over the south polar region.





ISRO had initially planned for the rover to cover a distance of 300-350 meters. However, due to certain reasons, the rover has only moved 105 meters so far. Despite this, the mission has exceeded its objectives, with the Vikram lander successfully completing a hop test on the moon, a significant achievement for future Moon missions and human exploration.





The solar panels had been oriented to receive light at dawn, and the batteries, powered by sunlight, were left charged before the devices were put to sleep. If the machines respond and recharge successfully, the mission will be granted an extended lease of life, allowing scientists to acquire additional samples and continue their exploration of the lunar surface.







