



Visakhapatnam: The Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) completed internal shaft turning trials on INS Nistar, the diving support vessel (VC 11190), in the presence of Warship Overseeing Teams (WOT).





“Achieving shaft turning trials under the power of the ship’s engines through the gearbox within one year of the ship’s launch for a first-of-class vessel is a remarkable feat,” the Shipyard said in a release here.





“This is a remarkable transformation of HSL, and the collaborative role played by Navy, as well as the timely supply of indigenous products by the MSME sector,” HSL said.



