



Lahore: People criticized the security agencies after they took a Christian couple in custody over an alleged blasphemy case that was registered against them for allegedly desecrating a copy of the Holy Quran in Lahore on Saturday.





According to Dawn, Taimur, a resident of Harbanspura, filed a complaint with the police, saying he was standing at a food shop on a street near the Rangers headquarters when he saw some pages being thrown from the roof of a nearby house.





He picked up the pages, which were found to be from the Holy Quran.





The North Cantonment police registered a blasphemy case against the woman, identified as Kiran and her husband Shaukat Masih for their alleged involvement in desecrating the holy scripture. The case was filed under Section 295-b of the Pakistan Penal Code.





SP Awais Shafique told the media that both suspects had been arrested and were now awaiting legal proceedings, the Dawn reported.





Faraz Parvaiz, who himself was accused of blasphemy by FIA tweeted, “Christians are under attack in Pakistan. The notorious group #TLP Extremist's is carrying out rallies in #Lahore which is an alarming situation for #Chrsitians in #Pakistan. #Barelvi #TLP Extremist's in #Lahore file #blasphemy case, under Section 295B, against a #Christian couple for allegedly tearing pages of the Quran”.





There has been a sudden rise in cases of false blasphemy accusations against the members of the minority community in Pakistan. In many cases, the people take law into their hands and carry out violent attacks on the houses and places of worship.





According to the DND news agency, over the past three months, an alarming pattern has emerged in Sargodha in Punjab province, with at least five complaints linked to accusations of blasphemy filed against Christians.





The religious-political party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), has orchestrated an aggressive campaign surrounding these alleged blasphemy cases, stoking suspicion against Christians and inciting protests demanding the apprehension of the accused individuals.





It was reported that August 16, 2023, marked a tragic day for the Christian community in Jaranwala.





A brutal and destructive attack unfolded, resulting in the desecration of 24 churches, some reduced to rubble, and the widespread looting and burning of hundreds of homes across 11 areas in the Faisalabad district.





This eruption of violence was triggered by unfounded rumours and allegations of blasphemy targeting a Christian resident in Jaranwala’s Christian Town.







