



New Delhi will host the Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference from September 25 to 27, with over 30 countries participating. The event aims to promote peace and stability in the region and foster mutual understanding and dialogue among Indo-Pacific partners. Representatives will discuss issues of mutual interest, with more than 20 chiefs of friendly armies expected to attend. Participating countries include the US, France, and the UK.





"The Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference is being held in New Delhi from September 25 to 27 where over 30 countries will be represented in discussing issues of mutual interest. This will be a platform to exchange ideas and views on security, promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and develop mutual understanding and dialogue amongst the Indo-Pacific partners. More than 20 Chiefs of friendly Armies are expected to take part in the main event including countries like the US, France and the UK," the Army said in a statement.







