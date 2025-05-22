



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has categorically dismissed former US President Donald Trump's claims that the United States mediated the ceasefire between India and Pakistan following heightened tensions in 2025.





Jaishankar emphasised that the cessation of hostilities was a direct bilateral arrangement between India and Pakistan, with no third-party mediation involved. He pointedly remarked, "The US was in the United States," underscoring that while US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, did reach out to Indian leadership to express concern, their role was limited to diplomatic communication and did not influence the ceasefire negotiations.





The ceasefire was initiated by the Pakistani military on May 10 via hotline communication with the Indian military. Jaishankar explained that Pakistan's army sent a message expressing readiness to stop firing, to which India responded accordingly.





This hotline dialogue was the key mechanism that led to the agreed cessation of fighting, following India's Operation Sindoor—a military response launched after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians. Operation Sindoor targeted terror-related sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





Jaishankar clarified that although Operation Sindoor remains active in principle as a strategic deterrent, it does not imply ongoing military engagement. The operation is currently dormant due to the agreed ceasefire, but it sends a clear message that India will respond decisively to any future terrorist acts originating from Pakistan territory.





He also highlighted the historical context of India-Pakistan tensions, noting Pakistan’s longstanding use of proxies and denial of involvement since 1947.





Jaishankar reaffirmed India's non-negotiable stance on Kashmir, stating that Kashmir is an integral part of India, and any discussion with Pakistan would only occur when Pakistan proposes to relinquish its illegal occupation of parts of Kashmir. He dismissed any notion that the Line of Control or governance structures in Jammu and Kashmir are open for negotiation.





The ceasefire and de-escalation between India and Pakistan were achieved solely through direct bilateral communication initiated by Pakistan, with India responding accordingly. External diplomatic outreach, including from the US, was limited to expressions of concern without mediation or influence on the outcome.





Jaishankar’s statements firmly reject claims of US mediation and reiterate that India handles its security and diplomatic issues with Pakistan on a bilateral basis.





Based On A NDTV Report







