



The 38 wing of Indian Air Force (IAF) at Bakshi Ka Talab in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow will soon undergo a major expansion to deal with large multiple air operations. The IAF base will be turned into a full-fledged facility to handle fighter jets and cargo.





Currently, the Bakshi Ka Talab a base is for Jaguar fighters and second home of Surya Kiran aerobatic team, which conducts training sorties to hone the flying skills.





"Across the country, IAF is upgrading and expanding its existing bases. BKT base, too, will be expanded. Till date we are handling fighters and their maintenance, but now, on occasions, we are landing wide body aircraft such as C-130J Super Hercules," a senior IAF official said, reported IANS.





He added that in the next few years, this station will become full-fledged base handling multiple aircraft and technical expertise.





The unit was established at 15 Wing Bareilly in October of 1963 as 8 care and maintenance unit. Later it moved to its present location in 1966 under the administrative and functional control of Headquarters Central Air Command.





The 11 squadron (Sqn) with Dakotas (transport aircraft) moved to BKT station in 1966. They used to operate ferry trips to CarNicobar.





In 1980, Air Defence Flight (ADF) moved into this base. Later, the ADF moved to Bareilly in 1992. In the same year, 71 RMU (Radio Maintenance Unit) moved into this base.







