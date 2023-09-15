



Trincomalee: The highly advanced Indian Naval Ship ‘Nireekshak’ arrived at the port of Trincomalee to facilitate Mixed Gas Diving training for the Sri Lanka Navy, according to the press release from the Indian High Commission in Colombo.





As the ship arrived on September 14, the Sri Lankan Navy gave a rousing welcome with naval traditions.





According to the release, after the arrival of the ship, the Commanding Officer of the Indian Naval ship, Commander Jeetu Singh Chauhan called on the Commander of Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral PS De Silva and held cordial discussions on further training in diving during the eight-day deployment.





In the eight-day deployment, the officials onboard are scheduled to have engagements such as Yoga, interaction with School children and beach cleaning.





As per the press release, the Indian Naval Ship ‘Nireekshak’ (A-15) is equipped with two six-man recompression chambers and one three-man diving bell.





The ship is fully capable of undertaking rescue operations from a submarine in distress and training of saturation divers. The ship had earlier visited Trincomalee in September 2019 and March 2022 for a similar training deployment for SLN divers.





Such continued engagement of Indian Naval ships with the Sri Lanka Navy is in keeping with the Government of India's capacity-building initiative as part of its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.







