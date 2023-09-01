



The 110 mm electro-optic/infrared-guided Spike SR (pictured above) is the only disposable system in the Spike family of precision-guided munitions





The Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a contract worth INR2.87 billion (USD34.7 million) with Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Pvt Ltd (KRAS) to deliver an unknown number of Spike anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) to the Indian Armed Forces, Rudra B Jadeja, managing director and CEO of KRAS, told Janes on 31 August reported Janes





According to a press statement by KRAS on 28 August, the order is expected to be “executed over the next 12 months”.





KRAS is a joint venture (JV) company between Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd (KSSL) – defence subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd – and Israel's Rafael Advanced Defence Systems (Rafael) Ltd. KSSL owns 51% of the group and the latter 49%.





Jadeja did not specify the version of Spike ATGMs that would be delivered to the Indian Armed Forces, but Janes assesses it to be Spike SR ATGMs. KRAS commissioned a INR700 million Spike SR ATGM production facility in Hyderabad in July 2018.





Talking to the media, Kalyani Group chairman Baba Kalyani said at the time of commissioning that the JV was ready to supply the Spike missile to the Indian Armed Forces, and 90% of its components would be sourced locally.





“The Spike missile is a fully built ATGM unit, except for the explosives and the propellants,” Kalyani said.





According to Janes Weapons: Ammunition, the Spike series is a family of anti-tank guided weapon (ATGW) systems originally developed in Israel. These range from the short-range, disposable Spike SR to the long-range Spike ER. Some versions of the Spike family are capable of non-line-of-sight (NLOS) engagements.







