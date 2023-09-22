The company, which focuses on manufacturing of small arms, ammunition and high-end optics for military and law enforcement, has developed two sniper rifles - Viper and Saber according to a PTI report.

In line with the central government's push to make India a major defence manufacturing hub, a firm based in Bangalore has developed the country's first indigenous sniper rifle prototypes that are meant for use by the Indian armed forces.





SSS Defence, which has developed two sniper rifles, is hoping to lead the way for India to become a arms manufacturing and exporting hub.





"We started designing and developing these rifles after ''make in India'' came in the defence sector. We became one of the few manufacturers allowed to develop arms in the country. These two weapons are entirely made indigenously," SSS Defence Managing Director (MD) Satish R Machani said on Sunday.





The 61-year-old company earlier used to manufacture components (mainly springs) for the automotive industry.





"We have also been supplying components for the defence sector. Our idea is to have a complete system of arms for our forces and we eventually hope to become an arms exporter. Obviously, we have to put in a lot more work to make our weapons global level but we have an excellent Research and Development centre," Mr Machani said.







