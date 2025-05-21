



In a remarkable display of military precision and preparedness, Indian Army forces destroyed 13 Pakistani bunkers within just three minutes of receiving fire at a high-altitude post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector.





This swift and decisive response came during escalating tensions following India's Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in early May 2025.





The operation and subsequent Pakistani retaliation have led to significant civilian casualties and displacement in border regions, highlighting the human cost of the conflict while demonstrating India's resolve to respond firmly to cross-border terrorism.





The Pahalgam Attack And Operation Sindoor





Operation Sindoor was launched by India in direct response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, 2025, one of the most devastating terrorist incidents on Indian soil since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. During this attack, 26 civilians, predominantly Hindu tourists, were brutally killed by five armed terrorists near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.





The attackers specifically targeted Hindu men, separating them from others by asking for their religion or making them recite Islamic verses, before executing them point-blank. Several newlywed couples were among the victims, with husbands being killed in front of their wives. The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially claimed responsibility but later denied involvement.





The Indian government's response came on May 7, 2025, when it launched "focused, measured and non-escalatory" strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Named "Operation Sindoor" – reportedly a codename chosen to avenge the widows of the Pahalgam attack victims – the operation targeted nine terror launchpads within a span of just 25 minutes. The name carries symbolic significance in Indian culture, where Sindoor (Vermillion) is traditionally worn by married Hindu women and removed when they become widows.





The Strategic Response At The Line of Control





Two weeks after Operation Sindoor, NDTV gained exclusive access to a high-altitude Indian Army post situated on the Line of Control in Poonch that played a crucial role in the operation. This forward post, positioned at an altitude exceeding 10,000 feet, overlooks a hill in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that housed several terrorist launchpads targeted during Operation Sindoor.





The strategic significance of this post is underscored by its extreme proximity to Pakistani bunkers, which are merely 100 meters away, placing Indian soldiers in a constant state of high alert.





According to a colonel interviewed at the post, Pakistani forces initiated hostilities on the intervening night of May 6-7 by firing two mortar bombs directly at the Indian position. What followed demonstrated the Indian Army's exceptional readiness and coordination.





Within just three minutes of receiving Pakistani fire, Indian forces executed a pre-coordinated fire plan that successfully destroyed 13 enemy bunkers. "Every Jawan knew the word given by the commander and the higher headquarters, (they knew) which weapon they had to fire and for how long to inflict maximum casualties on the enemy," the colonel explained to NDTV's Vishnu Som. This rapid response utilized a combination of artillery, shoulder-mounted missiles, and mortar fire to neutralize the threat.





Aftermath And Civilian Impact of Border Violence





The military engagement has had devastating consequences for civilian populations along the border, particularly in Poonch district. Pakistani shelling intensified significantly on Wednesday, May 7, hours after Indian armed forces conducted the airstrikes as part of Operation Sindoor. The cross-border artillery and mortar shelling has left behind a trail of death and destruction, with 13 civilians killed and 59 others injured in the Poonch sector alone, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.





Personal accounts from residents reveal the human tragedy unfolding in these border regions. Ajay Maini, a 49-year-old government school teacher in Poonch, recounted the horror of losing his friend's 13-year-old son, Vihaan Bhargav, when their car was hit by a Pakistani mortar shell while the family was attempting to flee to safety. "The shell hit the little boy on his head and the sight of his scalp hanging and blood oozing out of his head was heart wrenching," Maini told reporters. Another resident, Amarjeet Singh, was struck in the chest by artillery fire and later succumbed to his injuries at Poonch hospital.





The intensity of the shelling has forced a mass exodus from Poonch town, with approximately 90% of the population reportedly fleeing to Surankote or Jammu. "Around 1.15 am on Wednesday, we woke up to loud explosions. I went upstairs on the roof and saw mortars being fired at the town. I huddled my wife and two children to a room and prayed for our lives," recalled Maini, who has since evacuated with his family. Many residents described the shelling on Wednesday as the heaviest they had witnessed in decades, illustrating the exceptional severity of the current conflict.





Ceasefire Violations And Diplomatic Initiatives





Following four days of intense fighting, India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement on May 10, 2025. However, this fragile peace was short-lived, with Pakistani forces allegedly violating the agreement within hours. In response, the Indian Armed Forces issued a stern warning that any further violations would be met with fierce retaliation. Senior military officers have confirmed to NDTV that they remain on "a very high state of alert" in anticipation of further provocations from Pakistan.





The colonel at the Poonch post expressed confidence in India's deterrence capability, stating, "I want to assure you that the mistake that the enemy made on the intervening night of 6th and 7th of May, they have been punished in a manner that they will think 100 times before committing something like this again". This forceful messaging suggests the Indian military remains prepared to respond decisively to any further aggression.





On the diplomatic front, India has launched a significant international outreach effort to present its position on terrorism emanating from Pakistan. The government is assembling seven delegations comprising 51 political leaders, parliamentarians, and former ministers from across party lines to visit the capitals of various countries. This bipartisan approach demonstrates India's attempt to build international consensus against cross-border terrorism in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.





Conclusion





The swift destruction of 13 Pakistani posts within just three minutes represents a significant demonstration of the Indian Army's operational readiness and tactical coordination along one of the world's most volatile borders. The conflict, triggered by the horrific Pahalgam terror attack and escalating through Operation Sindoor, has had severe humanitarian consequences for civilian populations caught in the crossfire, particularly in border districts like Poonch. As ceasefire violations continue despite diplomatic agreements, the situation remains precarious with both nations maintaining high levels of military alertness.





The Indian government's decision to launch an international diplomatic initiative indicates its determination to address what it perceives as the root cause of the conflict – cross-border terrorism – while simultaneously maintaining a strong military posture. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether diplomatic efforts can succeed in de-escalating tensions and preventing further civilian casualties, or whether the region will continue to experience cycles of violence and retaliation along the contested Line of Control.





Based On A NDTV Report







