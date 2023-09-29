(Representative Image)





India's new missile, tentatively titled- LRASM or Long Range Anti Ship Missile, will have range of over 500 km, which is considerably more than BrahMos





According to a report by Times Now, the missile being tested is likely to be a new long-range anti-ship missile (LRSAM) developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, with a range of more than 500 kilometres.





In a significant development, India is preparing for the maiden trial of a highly anticipated long-range anti-ship missile.





The trial is scheduled to take place early next month, from Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha, in the Bay of Bengal.





The Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by India suggests that the test will be conducted between 5 to 9 October.





Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by India over the Bay of Bengal. (image via X @detresfa_)





To put it in perspective, this range surpasses that of the BrahMos, the renowned Indo-Russian cruise missile, which originally had a range of 290 kilometres and now boasts of a range of approximately 350-400 kilometres.





However, it is important to note that this upcoming trial is just the initial stage of development.





According to the report, it is projected that Indian Navy warships may be equipped with the LRASM approximately seven years from now.





Nevertheless, this missile holds substantial promise for bolstering the Navy's capabilities, particularly in terms of ship-based missile systems with extended reach.





India is also working to increase the range of the BrahMos missile from the existing 350-400 kilometres to 800 kilometres.





The Indo-Russian supersonic anti-ship cruise missile was first tested in 2001. Since the first test, India has conducted dozens of tests of the missile and inducted it into all three services.





It is the world's fastest cruise missile capable of being fired from all three modes — land, air, and water.





Although the number of BrahMos missiles in operations is not in public domain, it is anticipated that the Indian Armed Forces may have a combined inventory of more than 1,200 to 1,500 BrahMos missiles.





A lighter version of the air-launched BrahMos-A missile in use by the Indian Air Force — BrahMos-NG, is also under development.







