



Indian Naval Ship 'Nireekshak' successfully conducted vital Mixed Gas Diving training sessions as part of IN-SLN Divex 23. The Indian Navy’s diving support vessel initiated the sea dive on Sunday and after a successful diving exercise, returned today with the Sri Lanka Navy divers.





Earlier last week, the vessel arrived at Sri Lanka’s Trincomalee port where Commanding Officer Jeetu Singh Chauhan, held productive discussions with Rear Admiral PS De Silva. The ship's crew also engaged in activities such as yoga sessions, interactions with local schoolchildren, and beach cleaning efforts.





The Indian Naval Ship is well-equipped with two six-man recompression chambers and a three-man diving bell. It possesses the capability to execute submarine rescue operations and train saturation divers.





This marks the ship's continued engagement with the Sri Lanka Navy, aligning with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy for capacity building in neighbouring nations. The vessel had previously visited Trincomalee in September 2019 and March 2022 for similar training initiatives.







