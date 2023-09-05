



Islamabad: A Levies Force official and two other people were shot dead in two different firing incidents in the Mastung and Kalat districts of Pakistan's Baluchistan on Sunday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.





According to officials, a Levies force official was killed and his wife was injured after some unknown assailants barged into their residence in the Johan area of Mangochar town of Kalat district and opened fire. The Levies Force officer has been identified as Muhammad Hassan Lehri.





Levies Force officials reached at the site of the incident and took the body of the Levies official and the injured woman to Kalat district hospital, according to Dawn report. The cause of his killing is not known yet.





In another incident in Mastung, some armed motorcyclists opened fire on two people on the Quetta-Karachi Highway near Khadkocha. Samiullah and Abdul Hafeez died on the spot, Dawn reported.





Police rushed to the site of the incident and shifted the bodies of the two victims to the hospital. Later, the bodies of the victims were handed over to their family members.





The cause of the killing could not be found. However, a senior police officer said, "It appears to be an incident of target killing," adding that further investigation is being carried out.





Last week, Pakistani Major Amir Aziz and Sepoy Muhammad Arif were killed in a gun battle with terrorists in the Miran Shah area of North Waziristan district, Pakistan-based ARY News reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).





According to ISPR, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on the reported presence of terrorists in the Miran Shah area of North Waziristan district. A group of terrorists was spotted during the operation and intercepted by Major Amir Aziz who was leading the operation from the front.





One terrorist was killed while another was injured in the gun battle. During the gun battle, Major Amir Aziz and Sepoy Muhammad Arif were killed.





On August 31, nine Pakistan soldiers were killed and five others were injured in a suicide attack on a military convoy in Jani Khel general area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district, Dawn reported citing the army’s media affairs wing.







